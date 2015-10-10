Artist Series – Naomi Edelberg Janches

It’s been quite some time since I last wrote about an artist I like. Today I’d like to get back in the habit of writing about something other than tech, and the subject of my attention is Naomi Edelberg Janches.

I can’t say that I have ever had a particular focus on stained glass but a couple of years ago we were replacing the doors on our garage with traditional carriage house doors and needed something special for the mahogany swing out doors. I went to Custommade.com and posted a general description for what I wanted.

Naomi was the first artist to respond out of over 40 in total and was very agreeable to the style I was pursuing. However, when I visited her website I was instantly captivated by her unique style and after some consideration I wrote Naomi that I wanted to trust to her the project and whatever she shipped to me would be what got installed. I gave her dimensions and a rough cut on the color palette we were designing around. Over the months that she was working on this glass, she honored my wish to not send any progress pictures, and the first time I viewed the design was when I unpacked them.

The crates arrived and much to my disappointment one of the panels had 2 cracks in it. Naomi was very accommodating to repairing the cracked glass. We also expanded the project to include 2 additional pieces of glass for the entry door and sidelight, for 6 panels in total. A picture does not do these stained glass pieces justice, in person they come alive and appear to dance with the light.

After 2 years of working together, it’s safe to say that not only did we connect but we also became good friends. She joined her husband on a business trip to the Bay Area and we hosted them at our house for dinner. It was a lovely evening.

It is safe to say that I am enthusiastic about her work not only out of the admiration for her creative ability but also because I am so fond of her personally. But it is the work that graces our house and in the glass you can see the inspiration of the cosmos and nature with free-flowing lines of glass, impeccable placement of each pane, and celestial bodies represented in the glass orbs. We’re fortunate to have her work in our house, check out her website and facebook page for more info.