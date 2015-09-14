Apple Shutters Hopstop

Hopstop was a revelation to me, a legitimate ah-ha moment. The light bulb brightly shining in front of me in the form of a smartphone.

We take for granted today that Google Maps can tell us how to get anywhere, and for a generation not familiar with paper maps, that was a pretty big deal. It wasn’t always like this and through the development phase of this technology it remained car-centric.

I was going to NYC quite a bit in 2005 and finally decided to ditch the street for the subway, but the NYC subway system can be intimidating to those not accustomed to the numbering, schedules, and transfers. Hopstop helped me make the subway a regular part of my NYC experience and in the process showed me how apps welded to smartphones with implicit geolocation capabilities could be life altering.

Apple acquired Hopstop in 2013 and announced today that the service will shutdown next month.

Apple and Google are pitched in a heated battle for your eyeballs on their maps. We’ll see more services built into their respective mapping platforms, but I’m mixed in my opinion of whether more is better when it comes to maps. The usability of maps is very often a function of the degree to which they are de-crapified. Google Maps has crammed more stuff into the basic mapping functionality and the app hasn’t become more usable as a result when it comes to the singular purpose of getting me from point A-to-B.

I appreciate how much more it does for me, and continually find new ways to use it, but Google Maps has a lot of crap that clutters up the UI. Apple Maps will no doubt suffer a similar fate as Apple races to catch up to Google in the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink phase that maps are currently in.

Hopstop will forever be held in high regard for me. It achieved a rate accomplishment of doing something far better than any competing approach while also changing my life in a good way that reshaped my expectation of all that followed.